Local students given opportunity to pick out new winter gear

Local elementary and intermediate students had the opportunity to pick out new clothing items last week, with the help of a local police department.

The Bellbrook Police Department accompanied several students from Stephen Bell Elementary and Bell Creek Intermediate to do some “shopping” at the Legacy Center in Xenia, according to a social media post from the department.

Students were able to pick out a new pair of shoes, socks, a hat, and a pair of gloves.

Staff and students from the Legacy Christian Academy, the Greene County FOP, and Shoes 4 the Shoeless were able to make this event happen, the post said.