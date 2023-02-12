Local students learn about, promote auto industry with video project

OTTAWA COUNTY — A group of students from the Careerline Tech Center learned about the West Michigan automotive industry while helping showcase area employers.

Students in the media and communications program at CTC worked with The Mosaic Film Experience, Gentex and the Kent Career Tech Center to produce a student-created video showcasing West Michigan’s ties to the auto industry.

CTC is a program of the Ottawa Area ISD, serving school districts throughout Ottawa County and northwestern Allegan County. A team of 32 students from the center produced the video.

“Real projects with real products create a genuine experience where the potential for learning grows exponentially and supports students in preparing for future education,” said Bill Wolbrink, media and communications instructor for the CareerlineTech Center.

“The process of going out to the different businesses and seeing how they operate was eye-opening for our students. Their visits also dispelled some of the student’s perceptions about the manufacturing industry.”

Students interviewed leadership and filmed footage at five West Michigan automotive employers — Gentex, JMAX Transportation, Royal Technologies, Techno-Coat and Shoreline Container.

Jenison High School senior Joey Heyboer served as lead editor for the project. He said the project provided a look into the field of digital media. Heyboer plans to pursue video and editing work after graduation.

“In addition to learning about West Michigan’s role in the automotive industry, I learned a lot of key editing skills that I can use in my future,” Heyboer said. “I like that I was involved with many different companies and people throughout the project. It was a great experience that not every student has the opportunity to do.”

Kent Career Tech Center student Yejin Jeon produced the graphic overlays used throughout the video.

A student-made video produced by Careerline Tech Center students was screened at the Gentex booth of the Michigan International Auto Show.

The five-minute video was streamed at Gentex’s booth at the Michigan International Auto Show from Feb. 2-6 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. It's available to view on YouTube. The project is part of the Mosaic Film Experience’s STEAM partnership with Gentex, aimed at inspiring the next generation of professionals in arts and technology.

Students will now use the footage to produce individual recruiting videos for each company. They will detail what each employer is looking for in prospective team members.

