Feb. 1—Kason Albritton of Meridian and Benson Oates of Quitman recently served as pages for the Mississippi House of Representatives. Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff.

Albritton, 16, is the son of Emily and Darby Albritton and is a junior at Clarkdale High School. Oates, 15, is the son of Kristen and Michael Oates and is a sophomore at Lamar School. Both young men were sponsored for the week by Rep. Troy Smith.