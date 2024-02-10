Local superintendents react to state recommendations for buses

Feb. 10—Last week, the state's School Bus Safety Working Group issued 17 recommendations to improve safety.

The recommendations included a wide variety of recommendations relating to driver training and wellness, performance reviews for drivers, safety orientations for students and parents, education for drivers on state laws related to buses, and a safety audit of bus routes and stops.

The group also recommended the creation of a new grant program to help pay for school bus safety features.

Proposed safety features include external cameras, fully illuminated stop signs at the front and back of the bus, crossing arms, lane departure warning systems, collision avoidance systems, electronic stability control, all LED lights on busses, lighted crossover mirrors, ground wash lights that illuminate the area around the bus, and reflective chevrons placed on the back of a bus.

The report states the working group examined the feasibility of seat belts on school buses. A survey of drivers in the state found 81 percent did not think school buses should have seat belts, due to concerns about releasing seat belts during an emergency.

The group spent some time debating the pros and cons of requiring seat belts on buses, and decided the decision should remain with local school districts, but the state should provide funding to districts to install safety features that meet districts' needs.

The working group was created in August of last year after a student was killed in a school bus crash in Clark County.

"When a tragedy like this occurs, we owe it to parents and the public to determine if more can be done to prevent it from happening again," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release announcing the completion of the report. "While studies consistently show that school buses are the safest mode of transportation for students, the working group found that there are things we all can do to make school bus travel safer."

DeWine ordered the Ohio departments of Education and Workforce, Public Safety, and Transportation to address state-level recommendations that do not require legislation.

Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye said the district already had in place a number of the recommendations from the report.

"All the data shows ... that's the safest mode of transportation there is out there, is a school bus," he said.

The district is unlikely to make any changes unless the state mandates them, Nye said.

When the district buys buses, it purchases those with the newest safety features, he said.

"We have cameras, internal, external, and we have ones that shine down the entrance-way," Nye said.

In addition to those safety features, all of the district buses are tracked and speed monitored via satellite, he said.

"All our drivers are safe — they follow the rules," Nye said.

Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said the district already follows a number of the recommendations made in the report.

"Some of these include conducting safety audits, engaging in critical incident response with our drivers, and drivers also actively participate in professional development," she said.

Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro said last week the district was reviewing the report. He could not be reached for additional comment before press time.

The superintendents for the Ashtabula, Buckeye, Conneaut, and Pymatuning Valley school districts could not be reached for comment.