Local support group for mothers of murder victims works to help keep children’s legacy alive

Tenika Johnson is waiting on justice for her 22-year-old son Majer Rainey, who was shot and killed three years ago in Wilkinsburg.

This digital billboard in Homestead shows a picture of Jeremiah Ligon.

He’s one of three people wanted and charged with homicide in Rainey’s murder.

Johnson is a member of a support group, Mothers of Murdered Sons.

“No mother wants to join this group. I can definitely tell you that you do not want to be a member of this group,” said Johnson.

We’re told the group was formed to help family members process the grief of losing a child to gun violence.

And with the rate of gun violence in our area, the membership of this group is constantly growing.

They cry together, call each on the sleepless nights and the mothers find ways to keep their children’s legacies alive.

“I am grateful that I am a member of this group because without this group, I don’t think I would’ve been able to get through the difficult years that I made it through,” said Johnson.

The group meets on Wednesdays, and they bring in a therapist, nutritionist and a financial advisor.

