Local surgeon arrested on sexual battery charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A local surgeon was arrested recently on a sexual battery charge, according to an arrest warrant.

Francis Nicoli Herrbold, 53, of Pensacola, was arrested on one count of sexual battery in Walton County.

Francis Nicoli Herrbold. (Photo courtesy of the Walton County Jail)

Herrbold is accused of assaulting a woman last June on a boat docked in Walton County.

He was released from the Walton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court on March 21.

