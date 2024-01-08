Local Surprise City Hall races to watch in 2024: Mayor, 3 council seats open

Surprise residents will vote for a new mayor and decide three City Council races in 2024.

The northwest Valley suburb of 155,000 residents has a seven-member City Council, with one representative for each of the six geographic districts, plus a mayor who serves at-large.

Mayor Skip Hall, who first joined City Council in 2008 then was elected mayor in 2018, will not be seeking re-election. Councilmembers in Districts 2, 3 and 4 are up for re-election.

The election will be held Aug. 6. A run-off election will be held Nov. 5 for races where no candidate won more than 50% of the vote.

District 2 includes the region southwest of the U.S. 60 and Loop 303 intersection up to roughly Bell Road.

District 3 is the southwestern most portion of Surprise bounded by Greenway Road and Peoria Avenue between Perryville Road and 154th Lane.

District 4 is eastern most portion of Surprise splitting the U.S. 60 between roughly Union Hills Drive and Thunderbird Road.

Click here to view a map of the Surprise City Council Districts.

The city is guaranteed to see a new mayor and at least one new councilmember because Councilwoman Aly Cline is vacating her District 2 seat to replace Hall, leaving an open race that is likely to be competitive.

Councilmember Patrick Duffy of District 3 has not yet filed paperwork to run for re-election but said he plans to run.

Councilmember Ken Remley of District 4 also has not yet filed paperwork. He said he is still deciding.

Duffy joined council in 2017. Remley has served on the council since 2016. Cline joined the council in 2020.

Hall joined City Council in 2008 and became mayor in 2018.

Reporter Taylor Seely covers phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

