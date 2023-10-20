Local suspect charged with murder nearly a year after fatal east Macon shooting case

Deputies arrested a Macon man and charged him with murder Thursday for his role in a fatal shooting nearly a year ago, according to an arrest warrant.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies charged Raquan Jeremiah Parker, 22, with murder and aggravated assault Thursday in the shooting death of Dakari Faulkner in 2022, the warrant read.

Parker is accused of shooting at Faulkner, 23, and another man on Oct. 28 of last year, according to the warrant that was signed Wednesday.

Faulkner died at a local hospital after he was found with a single gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Willis Drive in east Macon, the sheriff’s office said.

It was unclear in the warrant where Parker was arrested, or how investigators connected him to the shooting.

Parker’s arrest is the second in relation to Faulkner’s death. Deputies charged Shavion Devonta Ashley, 26, with murder last November in connection with the Willis Drive shooting.

Both Parker and Ashley are held at the Bibb County jail, according to the sheriff’s office website. No bond amount is listed for either of them.