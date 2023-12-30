Local Synagogue gets “menacing” message: Police

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights police said they’re investigating a “menacing email containing anti-semitic remarks from an unknown source,” sent to a synagogue.

Police said the email was sent to Heights Jewish Center, among many other synagogues across the country recently.

UHPD responded to speak with the president of the synagogue. A report was taken and an investigation is pending, police said.

