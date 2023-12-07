Local teacher arrested on child porn charges, former co-worker speaks out

A Kettering City Schools employee was arrested Wednesday on several child pornography charges.

Matthew Koehler, 37, was arrested today on illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Kettering Police.

A graduate of Kettering City Schools reported to the district that he had received inappropriate messaging from Koehler, a music teacher within the district. He then filed a report with police and later claimed that Koehler had inappropriately touched him when he was in middle school.

During the investigation, pornographic materials involving minors were found on Koehler’s phone, police said.

Koehler was hired in the district in 2012, according to Superintendent Melinda McCarty-Stewart. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 20. The district learned of the allegations the day before.

“As an educator, this is very disheartening. We hire our teachers to care for and protect the well-being and safety of all of our students,” McCarty-Stewart said, noting that the well-being of the students is the district’s top priority.

A woman who used to work with Koehler said she was “completely shocked” by the news.

“I was completely shocked. I would not expect that from him at all,” the former KCS employee said.

She said she did not notice anything out of the ordinary when working with him.

“He was always the most pleasant, wonderful person to work with. He seemed to be really good with kids. The kids all seem to really like him,” she said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Kettering Police Detective McGuire at (937) 296-2597.