Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A Laurel Highlands School District teacher was arrested after an investigation into an alleged months-long inappropriate relationship with a student.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced the arrest of Ashley Thurby Kolesar at a news conference Friday.

The teacher is facing three felony charges after a state police investigation into her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old boy in which they exchanged more than 6,500 text messages from September of last year through January of this year.

At the center of the investigation is a conversation that Kolesar had with another student. Bower said Kolesar recorded a conversation without the student’s knowledge and sent it to the 17-year-old, violating wiretapping laws.

She is facing charges of intercept communications, disclose intercepted communications and criminal use of a communication facility.

