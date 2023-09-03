Local teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse

Sep. 3—A Boyd County High School art teacher is facing third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse charges, according to the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

Boyd County deputies arrested and booked the 45-year-old on Saturday, according to the jail website.

According to a Boyd County Sheriff's press release, deputies conducted a joint investigation with Boyd County Schools in reference to alleged sexual misconduct between a juvenile female student and Spears, who has been employed with the school system for about 20 years.

After a search warrant was drafted and granted for Spears's Ashland residence, deputies seized cell phones, computers and thumb drives belonging to the teacher.

Based on obtained evidence, Spears was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual abuse.

According to Boyd County police, this is an ongoing investigation. Details and charges are subject to change.

Contact the Boyd County Sheriff's Department at (606) 739-5135 and ask to speak with Det. Beam or Det. Kirk if you have any information in reference to this case.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com