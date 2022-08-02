Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home

A Burrell School District teacher is facing charges after police found 18 kids drinking alcohol at her home in late July.

The school district told our partners at the Trib that Heather McKallip is employed as health and physical education teacher at the high school.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to her Chester Drive home twice that night for noise complaints.

The second time, police found a group of minors holding beer and others hiding throughout the home, including two who jumped from a porch roof and ran off into the woods.

Another 18 kids were rounded up by police and breathalyzed, all of which came back positive for having drunk alcohol.

McKallip told police she had just got home and was unaware of the party, but her son told police she was home all night.

Channel 11 went to McKallip’s home to ask about the allegations, but no one answered the door.

McKallip faces 68 charges including

corruption of minors and child endangerment, furnishing alcohol to a minor and disorderly conduct. She will appear before a judge in September.

The Burrell School District told Channel 11 in a statement:

“The district is reviewing the information and cannot comment on personnel matters.”

