Local teacher, youth sports coach accused of sexually assaulting several children

A local middle school teacher is facing charges involving several players on a youth baseball team that he coaches.

According to the criminal complaints, police said several families complained to Jefferson Hills police that Eric Fairman, 26, had inappropriate sexual contact with their kids on multiple occasions over several years.

Fairman is a math teacher at Founder’s Hall Middle School in McKeesport and coaches several baseball teams.

One of the victims said he was 12 years old when an incident happened at his house while having a friend sleep over, according to court documents. The victim told police Fairman was drinking with parents and came into his room and touched both boys.

Another victim said that in fifth grade, he would go to Thomas Jefferson High School with Fairman to shoot hoops and lift weights and then go back to Fairman’s house where the victim was assaulted on five occasions, police paperwork says.

The criminal complaint doesn’t say which youth team this involves.

Fairman is facing charges including with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arrested Wednesday night and is currently in the Armstrong County Jail.

