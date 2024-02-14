Local Teams Face Off in Northeast Regional Tournament | Feb. 13, 2024 |News 19 at 9 p.m.
Regional basketball action has officially begun for the AHSAA and two Huntsville City Schools teams advanced on the first day of regional play.
Regional basketball action has officially begun for the AHSAA and two Huntsville City Schools teams advanced on the first day of regional play.
"It's a dream come true," Cavnar said in a statement.
Shaquille O’Neal, who got his NBA start with the Magic, is now just the third player in league history to have his jersey retired by three different teams.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
Here’s what experts and science have to say about these well-known food aphrodisiacs — and whether they actually help put people in the mood.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
With multiple players on new teams, things are starting to take shape for the stretch run. It's time for savvy fantasy managers to take advantage.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.
This 'highly recommended' gizmo lets you watch flicks under the stars (though you'll need a blanket at this time of year).
O say, can you see the savings? Cookware sets, single skillets and knives are all marked down.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Save on almost all full-price styles, from denim and tees to shoes and statement jewelry.
The 2024 Super Bowl ratings took “a leap, not a creep.” A TV expert helps us make sense of the jump.
Channel Michelangelo as you tame your yard with this lightweight, battery-powered wonder.
Mozilla is the latest notable tech company to lay off staff. It's letting go around 60 workers and prioritizing projects such as Firefox and AI recommendations.
In a 2020 survey from Electric Cloud, 58% of developers blamed software bugs on test infrastructure and process issues -- not design defects. The market for software testing solutions is quite massive, unsurprisingly, with one estimate pegging it at $55.98 billion. Antithesis, which emerged from stealth today, was founded by the team behind FoundationDB, the distributed database platform, which Apple quietly acquired in 2015.
Make an executive decision to up your brew game this year; snag this No. 1 bestseller while it's $75 off.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.