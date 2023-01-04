Local teen accused of shooting, killing best friend appears in court

A judge decided to hold all the charges against 16-year-old Terry Newton of Monessen in connection to the Nov. 29 shooting-death of his friend Amari Altomore.

On Tuesday, Terry Newton’s mother Tanleshia Thompson testified saying the victim Amari Altomore was like a nephew to her, her son’s attorney described the two as best friends.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen

“That was his absolute best friend, there was no tension between them, no issue between them,” said Adam Yarussi, Newton’s defense attorney.

Yarussi says he was not surprised the charges were held—but called the evidence against his client weak.

“I think that this case is more of an accidental discharge of a firearm. But they do not have a gun recovered, they don’t have any prints on the gun, they don’t have any DNA tying my client to holding that gun, and in the room, there is no evidence,” Yarussi said.

RELATED >> Charges filed in November murder of Monessen teen

The prosecution showed a surveillance video from the night of the shooting which shows Newton’s mom running from their home where she said the two had been playing video games before she heard the shot go off, following behind her you see the victim Altomore holding his stomach.

Thompson testified that she called 9-1-1 and then ran across the street for help. She also testified that her son and Altomore were present the entire time.

But responding officers testified that they never saw Terry at the scene when they arrived.

The prosecution claims that Newton fled, which they say shows guilt. But Newton’s attorney disagreed. Yarussi said his client voluntarily turned himself in, once he was made aware of the charges.

“He wasn’t running or on the hide. He turned himself in, and then we faced the charges,” Yarussi said.

Yarussi said there is a lot more to this case and says his client admittedly wants to go to trial.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Story continues

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh shows support for McKees Rocks native, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot, killed EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin? VIDEO: ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts