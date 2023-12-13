Local teen arrested for making threats to ‘shoot up’ school had made previous threats

A newly obtained police report details the moments that led up to the arrest of a 14-year-old who is accused of threatening to “shoot up” his school.

On Dec. 8 police were called to Van Buren Middle School after a student made threats to “shoot up the school.”

A police report obtained by News Center 7 reveals new details about what happened when officers arrived.

The resource officer states they were notified by staff that a student picked up his violin case and acted as if it were a gun.

The student stood up and yelled that he was going “shoot up the school”, then began making shooting noises and pointing at students in the room, according to the police report.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering teen arrested after making threats to ‘shoot up’ middle school, police say

The student told the school resource officer that the comment was “really dumb” and “he was sorry.”

He said he had a rough day and didn’t like the class.

The student said he was acting as if the case was a “battering ram” and did not have any weapons on him.

The student has had previous incidents at the school with making threats, according to the police report, to which he got an in-school suspension.

Due to the threats made, officers decided to take the 14-year-old into custody and take him to Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct.















