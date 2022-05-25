Local teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting after marijuana deal gone wrong

A teenager from McKees Rocks pleaded guilty after a fatal shooting two years ago in a marijuana deal gone wrong.

According to our partners at the Trib, Peyton Wiser was 16 and thought his life was in danger when he shot and killed someone. He told a judge on Tuesday that he was walking to the store on May 3, 2020 when he was confronted and attacked by a man who weighed twice as much as him.

The Trib reports that the man, identified as 26-year-old Tiawaun Henley, was mad at Wiser for selling his girlfriend a bad batch of marijuana.

The Trib also reports that witnesses saw Henley throw Wiser to the ground and punch him repeatedly on his head and body.

According to Wiser, Henley also tried to strangle him, the Trib said.

The Trib reports Wiser was able to get Henley off him and grab a gun that Henley brought with him. Wiser said he fled and started firing the gun.

Henley was hit multiple times in the head and died the next day. Wiser turned himself in on May 4.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and illegal gun possession. Wiser’s bond was revoked, and he will remain at Allegheny County Jail pending sentencing on Aug. 22.

