Local temperatures to take a dive following winter storm this weekend

Residents around the Thumb can expect to see more snow in the next several days as the region continues its descent into colder winter temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the next five days will begin to see light snow ranging from an inch to two inches in localized areas Thursday morning with stronger winds developing gusts 35 to 40 miles an hour.

That outlook is for a 17-county area including St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

A major winter storm is later expected to hit the Great Lakes on Friday and Saturday with a potential heavier accumulation of six inches or more of snow for much of southeast Michigan.

A person waits in the snow to cross McMorran Boulevard Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in downtown Port Huron. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area, effective until Tuesday morning.

Winds of 40 miles an hour are possible on the back side of the system on Saturday.

An arctic airmass arrives later this weekend, according to the NWS, with possible below-zero wind chills early next week.

Temperatures over the next several days were projected to include a high of 37 degrees Thursday, a low of 28 degrees Thursday night, and highs and lows of 36 and 23 degrees and 29 and 14 degrees on Friday and Saturday. The high Sunday is expected to reach 20.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Winter temps to take a dive following winter storm this weekend