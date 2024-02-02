Local thrift store closes after nearly 60 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita thrift store that started as a small garage sale decades ago is closing its doors.

The Economy Corner, which was run by First Presbyterian Church, closed permanently because of structural damage to the building.

A volunteer told KSN Economy Corner was a valuable community resource.

“All of the volunteers are very sad,” Chris Alexander said. “It’s almost like a grieving process. This has helped and some of the regulars that would shop there have come and kind of given condolences.”

The final sale will be at Grace Presbyterian at 5002 E. Douglas Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

