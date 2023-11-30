Here are some local toy drives accepting toys where you can be Santa's helper

Many parents are working on their Christmas Day shopping as the holiday is approaching. Meanwhile, many others all across Massachusetts struggle to make ends meet and provide gifts for their children this season.

The cost of living continues to increase, creating financial difficulties for dozens of families. According to the United States 2022 Census, 10.4% of Massachusetts residents currently live in poverty, and over 198,000 Mass children also live in poverty.

Here is a list of drives in the Greater Gardner area for anyone looking to donate toys as well as winter clothes to disadvantaged children this holiday season.

Stuff A Bus

The Beacon Family Mobility, a nationwide transportation company, is closely working with their North Central Massachuttes branch, North Reading Transportation (NRT), to host their first annual three-day toy drive in three communities in Greater Gardner. The transportation company plans to park a full-sized school bus at these three locations in order to collect donations. All donations collected are distributed to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon, the Winchendon Community Action Committee, and the HOPE program in Gardener.

NRT employees volunteer to run all three events and hand out free hot chocolate and candy canes to anyone. There is a chance that Santa might make an appearance on all three toy drives. All toy donations must be wrapped and labeled for a boy or a girl and the age range of the toy.

The first toy drive is on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 155 Central Street, Wendell P. Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. The following day, Friday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 pm., the Stuff A Bus event is at 9 Academy Hill Rd, the Westminster Elementary School. The toy drive's last day is Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 278 Pearl St, the Gardner Elementary School.

Gardner CAC

The Gardner Community Action Community is accepting unwrapped toys from now until Tuesday, Dec. 12, between their agency hours, Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dropoff toys at the non-profit office at 294 Pleasent St. in Gardner. Winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and other winter or cold-weather clothes are also being accepted.

The student council at Gardner Elementary School has held a toy drive from Monday, Nov. 20, until Monday, Dec. 11. All donations go to the Gardner CAC for wrapping and distribution. The drive is accepting unwrapped toys for newborn babies to 12-year-old children. If you don't have a child at GES, please reach out to the school counselor, Corey Tawczynski, at (978) 991-0900.

Toys for Tots

The Ashburnham Department of Public Works hosts a toy drive for the nationwide non-profit at 17 Central St in Ashburnham. Hours to drop off new and unwrapped toys are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last day to drop off any toys is Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

Toy Drive for DCF

The first annual Elsie’s Elves Toy Drive collects toys for children involved with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. The toy drive is in honor of Elsie Maeve Lafferty, Breana Lafferty's 14-month-old daughter, who died last April due to a Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). Lafferty said she and her family wanted to keep her memory alive while helping other children.

Currently, Lafferty and her family have over 100 unwrapped toys and expect dozens more before the deadline. Lafferty said they continue receiving as many donations as possible because they want to give at least three presents to as many DCF children as possible.

"I'm very thankful to everyone who has helped us keep Elsie's memory alive, " Lafferty said. "This holiday session is going to be very difficult for my family, and we want to help as many children as possible in honor of Elsie."

The last day to drop off unwrapped toys is Sunday, Dec. 10. Drop-off boxes are at the Ashburnham Police Department, the Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Baileys Bar and Grille in Townsend, and J.R Briggs Elementary School.

