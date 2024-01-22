Local troopers investigating deadly wreck

Jan. 22—Local troopers are investigating a deadly vehicle collision over the weekend in northern Sampson County, details of which were still pending notification of family members.

Sgt. D.K. Pearson of the North Carolina Highway Patrol in Sampson confirmed the deadly wreck Sunday morning on U.S. 13, which is being investigated by Trooper W.L. Silance.

"As of right now we can't locate next of kin," Pearson told The Independent on Monday.

The death is the third this month to open 2024 following the deaths of to people in a head-on collision on U.S. 421 in the Plain View community at the beginning of January. That wrecked claimed the lives of a Coats man and a Dunn-area woman, who were the drivers in separate vehicles. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Sunday's death was the third on Sampson County roadways through the first three weeks of the year after 28 in all of 2023.

Check The Sampson Independent online, at clintonnc.com, for updates to the investigation.