Local Turkey Trots and other events for today

Nov. 23—Today

Loveland Turkey Trot: 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Banner McKee Medical Center, 2000 N. Boise Ave., Loveland. For over two decades, residents across Northern Colorado have enjoyed Loveland's 5K family-friendly run/walk/trot. 100% of proceeds benefit the McKee Wellness Foundation, which supports the northern Colorado community by bridging the gaps in health and wellness. $25-$50, 970-617-2575, Lovelandturkeytrot.com.

Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K: 9 a.m. Thursday, Flatiron Park, 2211 Central Ave., Boulder. The Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run celebrates family and friends and the many aspects of the community to be thankful for. It is also a time to think about those who are less fortunate. In keeping with traditions, this event will support Boulder's Harvest of Hope Pantry with a 100% donation of fundraising proceeds. On the morning of the event, participants are asked to donate nonperishable packaged and canned foods that will be passed on to Harvest of Hope Pantry. $10-$45, 720-532-5549, teamboco.com.

Louisville Turkey Trot 5K: This esteemed event has become a hallmark of community engagement and support in Louisville. Since its inception in 2013, the Louisville Turkey Trot has seen exponential growth, swelling from 1,500 participants to over 10,000. Last year alone, the event raised over $50,000 for Community Food Share, a Feeding America Food Bank that tirelessly works to combat hunger in Boulder and Broomfield Counties; 9 a.m. Thursday, 951 Spruce Street, Louisville; $5-$30; runsignup.com.

Upcoming

St. Nick on the Bricks: 11 a.m. Friday, Downtown Boulder Visitor Information Center, 1303 Pearl St., Boulder. Kids of all ages can visit with Santa at the Downtown Boulder Visitor Information Center. Bring a camera to capture priceless holiday memories. Free, 303-449-3774, boulderdowntown.com.

Sinister Stout bottle release: noon Friday, Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. Aged in Sinister whiskey barrels, this devilish Double Milk Stout leaves a haunting imprint on the senses with a sinfully lingering finish, making it a brew to tempt even the darkest souls. Free, lefthandbrewing.com.

Winter Magic Arts Extravaganza: 5 p.m. Friday, Wibby Brewing, 209 Emery St., Longmont. Shop one-of-a-kind gifts in ceramics, paintings, jewelry, fiber arts, wood and more for everyone on your list. There will be food trucks and award-winning brews to imbibe in. Free, 720-494-0687, ebcacolorado.org.

AudioMedz at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. AudioMez is a progressive rockin', funkin' blues band from northern Colorado. 720-438-8488, bootstrapbrewing.com.