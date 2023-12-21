Local university in hot water with the feds and more of today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hello from The Enquirer's education reporter, Madeline Mitchell.
An online university headquartered in Cincinnati is in hot water with the federal government after failing to pay its faculty and using student tuition to cover its debt.
This isn't the first time Union Institute and University has gotten into trouble. But if the U.S. Department of Education gets its way, it may be the last time.
What else you need to know Thursday, Dec. 21
🌤️ Weather: High of 51. Times of clouds and sun.
🌉 New Northern Kentucky Fourth Street Bridge will include 4 lanes, up from 3.
⚽ 2024 MLS schedule: Here's when FC Cincinnati faces Columbus Crew, Lionel Messi.
⚖️ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pardons 108 people, saying 'They've turned their lives around.'
🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.
Today's Top Stories
• Cincinnati Bearcats add 21 high school players for 2024 football season
• 2023 National Signing Day Dec. 20: Football signees in Cincinnati
• Police release bodycam footage of Springdale dog attack
• Red Bike had a record year. So why is it suspending its service?
• Food trends that need to disappear in 2024
