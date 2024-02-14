Local university recognized for beautiful stained-glass art

A local university is on a list of college campuses with the most beautiful stained-glass art.

LaRoche University in McCandless was recognized by College Cliffs for six stained glass windows that Hunt Studio of Pittsburgh installed in the Magdalen Chapel in 2003.

Two half-circle windows represent the Providence and other stained-glass windows highlight significant individuals and events.

Other universities mentioned include:

St. Timothy and St. Titus Chapel at Concordia University (St. Louis, MO)

Saint Francis Xavier College Church at Saint Louis University (St. Louis, MO)

Roots Knowledge Mural at Utah University (Orem, UT)

College of Arts Stained Window at Baylor University (Waco, TX)

Hughes Memorial Auditorium Asbury University (Wilmore, KY)

Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, CA)

Marian University (Indianapolis, IN)

Trinity College (Hartford, CT)

University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)

Tiffany Window at The Kelsey Museum at the University of Michigan (Washtenaw County, MI)

According to its website, LaRoche University is a private, Catholic, co-ed founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1963. The school welcomes students of all religions.

To learn more about the stained-glass windows, check out the LaRoche website.

