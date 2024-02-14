Local university recognized for beautiful stained-glass art

WPXI.com News Staff
A local university is on a list of college campuses with the most beautiful stained-glass art.

LaRoche University in McCandless was recognized by College Cliffs for six stained glass windows that Hunt Studio of Pittsburgh installed in the Magdalen Chapel in 2003.

Two half-circle windows represent the Providence and other stained-glass windows highlight significant individuals and events.

Other universities mentioned include:

  • St. Timothy and St. Titus Chapel at Concordia University (St. Louis, MO)

  • Saint Francis Xavier College Church at Saint Louis University (St. Louis, MO)

  • Roots Knowledge Mural at Utah University (Orem, UT)

  • College of Arts Stained Window at Baylor University (Waco, TX)

  • Hughes Memorial Auditorium Asbury University (Wilmore, KY)

  • Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, CA)

  • Marian University (Indianapolis, IN)

  • Trinity College (Hartford, CT)

  • University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)

  • Tiffany Window at The Kelsey Museum at the University of Michigan (Washtenaw County, MI)

According to its website, LaRoche University is a private, Catholic, co-ed founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1963. The school welcomes students of all religions.

To learn more about the stained-glass windows, check out the LaRoche website.

