Local vet survives 3 explosions in Ukraine
A local veteran survived three explosions in Ukraine.
A local veteran survived three explosions in Ukraine.
Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was long known for his love of all forms of combat sports. Since his retirement as an active fighter, he's taken great interest in promoting MMA and boxing.
About the time that Floworks co-founders Sudipta Biswas and Sarthak Shrivastava were starting at Y Combinator in the Winter 23 cohort, they had a chat with veteran investor Vinod Khosla, who encouraged the pair to think bigger. Today, the company announced a $1.5 million seed investment. “Fundamentally, our product is an AI assistant, which can interact with different software products that knowledge workers use daily, such as Gmail, Google Calendar or Salesforce, and you can simply instruct these products in plain natural language to get your stuff done,” Biswas told TechCrunch.
Here's what worth your money.
Google-owned Fitbit is facing a trio of privacy complaints in the European Union which allege the company is illegally exporting user data in breach of the bloc's data protection rules. The complaints target Fitbit's claim that users have consented to international transfers of their information -- to the U.S. and elsewhere -- arguing the company is forcing consent from users which does not meet the required legal standard. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) lays out a set of rules for how local users' information can be used, including requiring data processors to have a valid legal basis for processing people's data and setting controls on data exports.
Farley's father, Robert, was 61.
TikTokers react to damaged goods being thrown in the street. The post Woman accuses Vans of throwing bags of torn shoes onto the street in Philadelphia appeared first on In The Know.
Commercial space capabilities are playing a crucial role in providing Ukraine an advantage in its fight against Russian aggression. Commercial systems are proving resilience and complicating Russia’s moves. Data from commercial systems is easy to share because it is unclassified.
"It's a significant issue, and sometimes there are kids who won't eat because they know they're accumulating debt," says one free-lunch advocate.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
From rotten elk antler broth to poisonous plants, players on tonight's survival shows ate some pretty bad stuff.
After an attention-grabbing debate performance, Vivek Ramaswamy is under a more intense level of scrutiny. He's going to have to answer for major flip-flops on Mike Pence, Jan. 6 and Donald Trump.
With Hollywood at a standstill, some of the biggest reality stars are calling for fundamental shift in the balance of power inside unscripted entertainment.
AARP is gearing up for legal battles brought by pharma companies against Medicare drug pricing negotiations that impact its members.
Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.
Japan is to release over 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, officials announced on Tuesday.
Daveed Diggs runs wild with Bear Grylls, one sick player leaves "Naked and Afraid" and another is kicked off "Survive the Raft."
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.
In an hour-long address recently about the state of the contract talks with Ford, GM, and Stellantis, UAW president Shawn Fain took off the gloves.
Ukrainian drone strikes are rattling Russians, but the long-planned summer counteroffensive has yet to meet with much success.