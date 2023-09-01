Local vet survives 3 explosions in Ukraine

TechCrunch

Google-owned Fitbit is facing a trio of privacy complaints in the European Union which allege the company is illegally exporting user data in breach of the bloc's data protection rules. The complaints target Fitbit's claim that users have consented to international transfers of their information -- to the U.S. and elsewhere -- arguing the company is forcing consent from users which does not meet the required legal standard. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) lays out a set of rules for how local users' information can be used, including requiring data processors to have a valid legal basis for processing people's data and setting controls on data exports.