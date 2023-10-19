Local Veteran Gifted a Green Light | October 19, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
By shining a green light at your home or business, you are letting veterans know they are seen and appreciated in the community.
By shining a green light at your home or business, you are letting veterans know they are seen and appreciated in the community.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
The Jaguars can take control of the AFC South with a win over the Saints on Thursday.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Dan Titus rounded up 12 NBA and fantasy basketball analysts for a points-league mock draft — here are the results.
Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared in his broadcast channel that the platform is testing the ability for users to create polls in the comments on their posts. It'll roll out to a small group of users before later coming to everyone.
The two NBA rookies are soaking in the experience as they adapt to yet another challenge.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
They can be used to keep anything closed — cabinets, campers, even back doors.
The update will help investors set expectations for ESPN's upcoming DTC service as well as any potential divestitures.
Poshmark is shutting down its international businesses – operations in India, Australia and the UK – as the social shopping marketplace shifts attention to "core markets," the company informed customers. The firm's marketplace will become inaccessible in India, Australia and the UK on November 2, it said. Poshmark expanded to India and Australia in 2021, whereas its entry to the UK happened in January this year.
Some of LIV's players will play in majors for years to come. Other young talents are watching their chances slip away.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated mug out there and keeps drinks piping hot for over two hours.
Prepare thy Sugar Plum Fairy self.
YouTube creators may be able to upload music that sound like they were actually sang by famous musicians one day.
Autonomous vehicle companies use simulators to train their self-driving systems and teach them how to react to "agents" -- things like pedestrians, cyclists, traffic signals and other cars. Creating and training intelligent agents is one of the problems Waymo is trying to solve, and it's a common challenge in the world of AV research. To that end, Waymo on Thursday launched a new simulator for the AV research community that provides an environment in which to train intelligent agents, complete with prebuilt sim agents and troves of Waymo perception data.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
Amazon has put its entry-level Fire TV stick on sale for $20, which is half off. This is the same discount that was applied during the company’s Prime Day event.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million.
Enter iink, a digital payments network out to make it easier to get funds associated with multiparty property insurance claims. The firm was joined by Motley Fool Ventures, Chartline Capital Partners, Silver Circle Ventures and a group of existing investors. When the company was founded in 2017, and up until 2022, iink was operating as a service business, Tom McGrath, co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.