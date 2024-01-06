Local veterans attend roundtable to learn about PACT Act benefits

FREMONT ― U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown hosted a roundtable at the local VFW Post 2947 on Thursday to discuss health care and benefits for veterans who have been harmed by toxic exposure while serving in the military.

Angie Ruiz, Air Force veteran and Councilwoman for Fremont's 3rd Ward, left, voice her concerns about veterans' issues on Thursday. Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez, center, and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, right, along with many others, were on hand for a roundtable at VFW Post 2947.

Veterans eligible for PACT Act benefits

Veterans are eligible for these benefits due to Brown’s bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022. Brown, a Democrat, has held 35 roundtables and events around Ohio to help raise awareness and help veterans access these benefits.

“This law is the most comprehensive expansion of care and benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history,” Brown said. “We’re working to get the word out to veterans across Ohio. If you were exposed to toxins while serving our country, you deserve the care you earned. Period. No exceptions.”

The legislation is named after SFC Heath Robinson, a Central Ohio veteran who died in 2020 at age 39 from lung cancer after exposure to burn pits during a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2006.

PACT Act to aid Post 9/11 veterans

“We are extremely proud and grateful to be able to host this event in Fremont," said Terry Stanforth, director of Sandusky County Veterans Services. "Senator Brown has been instrumental in helping with veterans’ issues and especially with the Pact Act of 2022. This legislation is helping and will continue to help Post 9/11 veterans for years to come. Our Vietnam veterans fought for years to get the effects of Agent Orange recognized for VA disability."

"There is still more work to be done in helping our veterans. The PACT Act has proven that our government can work together for the greater good of those who served our country and asked for nothing in return. Just as Abraham Lincoln said, ‘To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan,’” Stanforth added.

The PACT Act is the result of a years-long effort by Brown, veterans and advocates to secure access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins. Brown now is working with Ohio veterans, their families and advocates to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act and urges all Ohio veterans and family members to visit www.va.gov/pact to find out more about how to claim benefits.

A roundtable on veterans' issues was held at VFW Post 2947 in Fremont on Thursday.

Ohio veterans who would like information on available resources can reach out to the following resources:

● Sandusky County Veterans Office at 419-334-4421 or sanduskycountyvets.com.

● 988 - Press 1 or text 838255 or visit veteranscrisisline.net.

