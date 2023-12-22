Local veterans struggling to get by; non-profit organizations stepping in to help

Many veterans and active-duty service members across Central Florida find themselves struggling to get by.

Each month, volunteers from Soldiers’ Angels set up to serve those who served and help feed local families.

Volunteering to load up boxes with food for those in need isn’t the only way Jeremy Lam has served his community, or country.

“I am considered a Persian Gulf and Post 9/11 Veteran,” Lam said.

He served in the Airforce for 8 years as a lab tech, in military intelligence, and as a linguist who speaks 9 languages.

When he was injured and discharged from the military, he returned home to a family who couldn’t afford to feed themselves.

“There was a food deficiency in my house,” Lam said. “As a son to my mom and dad, I decided to fill that deficiency with Soldiers’ Angels.”

Soldiers’ Angels is a community feeding partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Erika Spence, their story telling and communications manager, says food insecurity doesn’t just impact veterans.

“It’s in every zip code, every neighborhood,” Spence said. “One in 8 of our neighbors in Central Florida is facing hunger. That includes men, women, mothers, parents, veterans, seniors, and kids.”

Lam says he is 100% disabled, and lives with parents who are on social security. Every month through Soldiers’ Angels they receive pounds of meats, produce, and canned goods to feed the family.

By volunteering, he’s found a way to give back to other veterans who also may be struggling.

“Soldiers Angels, Wounded Warrior Project, also with the Disabled American Veterans,” Lam said. “We’re just here to help fill the void and help feed hungry families out there.”

You can food assistance in your area by searching Second Harvest’s Food Finder Tool here Food Finder - Second Harvest Food Bank

You can apply for help from Soldiers’ Angels here Get Support - Soldiers’ Angels

