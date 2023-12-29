Local veterinarians warn horse owners of hay contaminated with toxic weed

WELLINGTON — Veterinarians in Palm Beach County’s western communities are warning their clients that some feed being sold by two local stores might be contaminated with a weed that is toxic for horses.

It was not immediately known whether the hay contained hoary alyssum, a species of flowering plant that can be lethal to horses, but local veterinarians posted on Facebook this week an alert that horses brought to their clinics showed signs they may have consumed it.

"This is life-threatening," wrote Kate Shoemaker, owner of Velocity Equine Sports, on Monday, Dec. 27 in a Facebook post.

Wellington equestrians flooded Facebook groups this week with posts claiming their horses had gotten sick around Christmas Eve after consuming feed they bought from two local stores.

The stores, Red Barn Feed and Supply in Loxahatchee Groves and Country Line Feed & Supply in Boynton Beach, announced Monday in a social post they were answering questions from customers who bought 2095 T&A feed from Michigan in the past week.

Red Barn Feed and Supply confirmed Thursday it would recall all 2095 T&A feed from Michigan due to hoary alyssum being found in some batches.

"We are saddened to hear about any horses that have fallen ill and we hope for the recovery and wellbeing of all," Red Barn Feed and Supply wrote in the post. Country Line Feed & Supply hasn't issued any further comment as of Friday.

Hoary alyssum is a perennial, grayish-green weed that is toxic for horses.

What is hoary alyssum? Is it toxic for horses?

Hoary asylum is a weed of the mustard family identifiable by its small, white flowers.

The United States Department of Agriculture considers it an "undesired, invasive species,” that should not be planted or propagated in North America. The plant is an aggressive invader of fields in states such as California, Colorado and Michigan.

Hoary alyssum is toxic to horses when it constitutes more than a third of forage consumed by the animal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“A horse’s diet consisting of 30% or more hoary alyssum can cause toxicity leading to laminitis, limb edema, diarrhea, intravascular hemolysis, and hypovolemic shock,” states the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plant guide.

Hoary alyssum is the most common poisonous plant to horses in Minnesota, according to research from the University of Minnesota.

What are the symptoms of Hoary Alyssum?

Kimberly Snyder, a Wellington-based equine veterinarian, also took to social media on Monday to warn her clients about the toxic weed found in the hay originating from Michigan.

Synder said horses react differently to hoary alyssum toxicity and the first signs start to show 12 to 24 hours after the horse ingests the plant.

Symptoms include:

Swelling and fluid building up in the legs

Fever of 103 or higher

Warm hooves

Stiff joints

The horse is not willing to move

A “camped out” stance

What should you do if your horse ingests hoary alyssum?

Shoemaker told her clients to verify if the feed they most recently purchased is 2095 T&A from Micgichan and to check their horses for any symptoms of consuming tainted hay with hoary alyssum.

She said it takes between two to four days for the toxin to leave the horse’s system once the source is removed but urged horse owners to rush their horses to the vet if they show any symptoms.

"This is a critical period,” Shoemaker added.

