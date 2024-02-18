Local wellness center hosts Black History Month celebration with focus on healthy living

A celebration of Black History Month was held in West Charlotte on Saturday.

Dozens gathered at the AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina Charlotte Wellness and Opportunity Center on Wilkinson Boulevard for a day full of food, music, and education about African American culture.

Those who organized the event say it was also about celebrating a healthy lifestyle and teaching the community about the importance of heart health.

“We particularly focus on black history month because we need to connect with our community that needs to stay healthy and stay well,” Denise Rivera-Coladonato, an Amerihealth Wellness Administrator, said. “What African Americans have a lot of struggles with is maintaining their health, so we want to make sure that African American communities, Latino communities, and all communities have access to health resources.”

