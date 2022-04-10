Local Wichita Falls attorney arrested for alleged assault

Wichita Falls Police arrested a local attorney after responding to a disturbance Sunday morning.

Mark Barber in the 30th District Courtroom

According to allegations made in the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance on Barbados.

They contacted the resident and a male who identified himself as Mark Barber. The officers immediately noticed Barber had a black eye and blood on his left cheek.

Barber said he was in a verbal altercation with the victim when another subject in the house came up to him and said they wanted to fight him. Barber said he pushed them to the floor, and they began to wrestle.

Barber said the fight was broken up and he was put in a chokehold and the victim kicked him in the head a couple of times.

The victims told police Barber came at them and pushed one of them to the floor. The victim said they wrestled on the ground until another person broke them up.

One of the victims said they put Barber in a chokehold while the other stood up and got away from the fight. When the fight stopped, Barber got up and began running around the house.

The other victim said Barber pushed them to the ground and began to wrestle them in the living room. That fight was broken up again and Barber was separated to his room.

Police arrested Barber and charged him with Assault-Family Violence. His bond was set at $1,000 by a judge.

