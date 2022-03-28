Local woman accused of running over fiancé arrested in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police arrested and charged a Mount Oliver woman who they say was caught on home surveillance video running over her fiancé after a night of drinking in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

Her fiancé was critically injured and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

“It sounded like there was a gunshot or almost like a bomb went off because it was so loud,” said Olivia Rose of Pittsburgh.

Only Channel 11 obtained a cell phone video of Pittsburgh Police talking with suspect Tina McAfee after investigators say she shot and then ran over her fiancé moments after crashing through a neighbor’s fence.

She’s heard saying “He jumped out of my car when I started to swerve...”

It’s a claim that was disputed by both police and eyewitnesses.

“There were people screaming—'you ran him over, you ran him over!” said Rose.

Children’s toys are now scattered across the backyard of this Knoxville home where McAfee crashed her car.

TRENDING NOW:

Deadly mistake: Former nurse found guilty in patient’s death Elderly woman killed in Robinson Township house fire identified Taking sides: Celebrities react to Will Smith slap VIDEO: RAW: Small plane slides off runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

McAfee is charged with criminal attempt at homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle.

Investigators were initially called to Knox Avenue for a shot spotter alert Friday night.

When they arrived —they found McAfee standing outside of her Kia Soul.

She told them she was involved in a domestic incident after drinking with her fiancé at a party on Grape Street.

Neighbors’ surveillance video shows him get out of the car, slam the door, and walk away.

Moments later, McAfee is captured on video skipping a curb, accelerating onto the sidewalk, and running him over.

When police questioned McAfee, she told them her fiancé had previously been punching her in the side of the head, but “knew how to not leave marks.”

There were no visible injuries on her body.

When they asked her about his extensive injuries-McAfee maintained that he must’ve gotten hurt from jumping out of the car—”Not from me hitting him.”

“The best thing you can do is just be honest. Not to come up with some story where everyone has cameras. There’s cameras in all these businesses and homes,” said Rose.

McAfee is set to go before a judge for her preliminary hearing on March 26.

She remains locked up at the Allegheny County Jail after a judge denied bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7th.