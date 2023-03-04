Local woman who allegedly killed terminally ill husband at hospital out on bond, records show

An elderly woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at an area hospital has bonded out, Volusia County court records show.

Ellen Gilliand, 76, is out of jail as of Friday evening on $150,000 bond, according to the court records. She is ordered to not have access to any guns, weapons or ammunition.

Judge Raul Zambrano granted Gilland the bond on Thursday. He also forbade her from going to any hospitals unless she is experiencing a medical emergency, She and must also immediately enroll in a pretrial release program.

Gilland was facing a first-degree murder charge, but a grand jury indicted her last week on a charge of assisting self-murder instead. She also faces charges of aggravated assault.

Two of Gilland’s nieces attended Thursday’s hearing and have agreed to look after Gilland when she leaves jail after posting bond.

Police said Gilland got into an armed standoff with officers after killing her husband at his hospital room and fired a shot toward police.

She was denied bond in previous hearings.

