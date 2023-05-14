Local woman arrested after allegedly breaking into house, barricading herself inside

A Pittsburgh woman is behind bars after Pennsylvania State Police said she broke into a house and barricaded herself inside.

According to state police, troopers were called to the 220 block of Corey Avenue in Braddock at around 10:47 a.m. for reports of a domestic incident.

Officials said Samantha Abram, 39, went into the house through a broken window and hit a victim in the head with a closed fist.

State police said Abram damaged multiple items inside the home.

While trying to talk with Abram, she ran back inside the house and barricaded herself inside, leaving kids outside.

Troopers were able to get inside the house when the homeowner arrived. They found Abram hiding in the basement in a plastic tote bin.

Abram was taken into custody and is being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

City of Pittsburgh preparing for asylum seekers to arrive Lost dog shot, killed by Ambridge police officer Coraopolis mayor censured after alleged public statements regarding borough manager’s employment VIDEO: Coraopolis mayor censured after alleged public statements regarding borough manager’s employment DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts