Local woman arrested for allegedly threatening Allegheny County Common Pleas Court judge

A Monessen woman is behind bars after officials said she threatened an Allegheny County Common Pleas Court judge.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Precious Gantt, 39, called the judge’s chambers on Tuesday, identifying herself by first and last name and threatening to kill the judge and the entire staff because of what has been done to her family during cases from as far back as 2010.

The sheriff’s office learned that Gantt was in the Washington D.C. area after interviewing one of the judge’s staff members.

Officials got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats for Gantt and Washington D.C. Metro police were able to find her and taken her into custody earlier Wednesday.

Gantt is facing a felony terroristic threats charge. She also has several active warrants in Westmoreland County, including one involving a bomb threat she allegedly made against the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

