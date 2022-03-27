Local woman attends virtual United Nations meeting

Vivian Walczesky is shown inside the General Assembly room in front of the podium during a previous United Nations session. Walczesky attended this year’s session virtually. It ended Friday. Provided by Vivian Walczesky

Vivian Walczesky recently attended her seventh meeting of the United Nations as a delegate for Soroptimist International of the Americas.

Walczesky attended this year’s virtual session March 13-25. She estimates about 27,000 also participated. Last year's session also was held virtually. 2020's was canceled.

"I am the only member of my local club (SI of Monroe County) who attends these United Nations sessions," Walczesky said. "I have met many women from all over the world at these meetings. Many of the problems women encounter in the United States also are prevalent in other countries of the world. It is the solutions that may differ, but still get resolved."

Walczesky has been a member of Soroptimist International of Monroe County for 19 years. Recently, she was elected to the board of directors of Soroptimist International of the Americas. She is the first Monroe person to serve on the board.

The annual UN session aims to advance the agenda for women and girls and focuses on global issues.

Some of this year’s topics included education and training, human trafficking, domestic violence against women, older women’s universal rights to economic security and more.

Seventeen other "sustainable development goals" also are considered, including good health, quality education, gender equality and clean water and sanitization.

“These issues begin at the global level at the United Nations and trickle down to our local level. It is important for me to see the global picture in order to bring it home to Monroe,” Walczesky said.

Monroe County has come up with ways to combat some of these issues.

“Monroe County has the Monroe County Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition, and human trafficking is also a global problem. With the war in Ukraine, many women and girls may be victims of human trafficking. And violence against women is also an issue that is not only local, but is worldwide as well. Domestic violence against women requires counseling and the re-education of women, girls, men and boys,” Walczesky said.

"Older women in Monroe County have a right to a safe and secure environment and life," she continued. "There could be age discrimination at a job, they still need to work for not, only the pay, but also for the benefits, and in some instances, these women must deal with harassment in many forms."

"Finally," Walczesky said, "domestic violence, abuse and neglect and trafficking occur with our children. We have hundreds of cases in the court system here in Monroe County where children are removed from homes due to the abuse and neglect at the hands of a person the child loves and trusts. In abuse and neglect cases and whenever a judge decides to appoint a CASA (court appointed special advocate), that CASA becomes the voice of that child, whether it’s a baby or a teenager. Children run away from home, and the question always asked is: What is causing that child to run away?"

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

"Our local Soroptimist of Monroe County Club provides awards to women pursuing education and/or training," Walczesky said. "The Live Your Dream Award is given to a woman who is head of a household and pursuing her education. When a woman is educated, her family is educated. When the family is educated, her community is educated."

