Local woman charged with assault for allegedly biting, stabbing victims

Oct. 20—Carey Holbrook

On Oct. 14, Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers were dispatched to a residence in regards to a possible stabbing.

According to police reports, a 911 caller told dispatchers a woman had retrieved a knife and stabbed the caller's husband. The witness also said another woman had been injured at the scene of the incident and she was applying pressure to her arm.

Skybird Ocean, of Richmond, was arrested for a domestic violence related assault resulting in minor injury, according to her arrest citation.

Police documents indicated officers arrived at the residence and troopers spoke with the caller and the two victims involved. One of the victims told troopers a woman had locked herself in her room and that her name was Skybird Ocean.

Ocean agreed to speak with officers and said she had been drinking, wanted to leave, and bit a man, according to documents from law enforcement.

The troopers then conducted recorded interviews with all parties present at the time of the incident. During the interview, the male victim allegedly said Ocean had become "belligerent and aggressive" toward him and attempted to "bite him in the head."

According to police records, the man tried to push Ocean off of him and the woman bit his thumb.

The witness allegedly told officers that when she tried to separate the two to deescalate the situation Ocean bit her on both forearms.

All injuries were photographed as evidence.

Ocean was arrested and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests:

Kimberly Virtue, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 14 charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear in court, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damon Benton, of Carrollton, GA, was arrested Oct 14 and charged with failure to appear in court and criminal possession of a forged prescription after trying to fill the fake prescription for codeine and two other medications.

Story continues

Brent Watson, of Louisville, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.

Dennis Wells, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

Beverly Combs, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation for felony offense.

Shonna Hager, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree criminal trespassing.

William Basham, of Berea, was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with fourth-degree assault, minor injury (domestic violence).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.