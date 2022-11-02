Local woman charged with scamming 78-year-old woman out of nearly $15K turns herself in

Court documents allege Connie Brucker made multiple pages worth of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals — including more than $4400 from PNC Bank ATMs.

Brucker turned herself into authorities this morning and was arraigned before a Saxonburg, Butler County magistrate.

She wouldn’t answer our questions about the 72 fraud and theft charges she’s facing.

According to Middlesex Township police, Brucker is accused of taking advantage of a 78-year-old Butler County woman she was supposed to be caring for.

Police paperwork shows the alleged fraud totaled nearly $15,000.

Court filings allege Brucker wrote and cashed more than $6,000 worth of checks from the victim’s account.

Brucker also allegedly made more than $3800 in unauthorized purchases using the woman’s debit card at Rivers Casino, Sam’s Club, Walmart, gas stations, and grocery stores,

and withdrew more than $4400 from the woman’s bank account.

The victim discovered the alleged fraudulent activity after someone tried to withdraw $75,000 from her annuity account.

She alerted police, and investigators say Brucker is responsible.

After being arraigned, Brucker was released on $100,000 unsecured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

