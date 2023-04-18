Local woman charged with staging harassment

Apr. 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have charged a local woman who they say created fake messages and staged evidence to make it appear as though she was being harassed.

The woman, Amy Hull, 35, was charged Monday with second-degree falsely reporting an incident and third-degree identity theft.

She was released on $5,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 3.

According to police, the charges date back to the beginning of 2022 when Hull claimed she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.

Police were contacted six times in the winter of 2021 and 2022 over claims of harassment, and Hull was granted a temporary restraining order against the man.

As police investigated, they determined that the harassment was part of an elaborate scheme Hull orchestrated in an attempt to maintain her relationship.

According to police, Hull used applications on her cell phone to send harassing and threatening messages to herself and her current boyfriend that appeared to be from her ex-boyfriend.

In one instance Hull also left a handwritten note and two rings on her vehicle, as though her ex-boyfriend had left them there, police said.

Police said Hull's boyfriend at the time was not complicit in the scheme and believed he was receiving real messages from Hull's ex.

