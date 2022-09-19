Local woman facing DUI charges after driving erratically with child in car

A woman who has helped hundreds of people in the recovery community is facing serious charges of DUI and child endangerment.

Chartiers Township police arrested Michelle Africa Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, they received several 911 calls about a woman driving erratically, who had hit a mailbox and kept going. One of the calls said it appeared like a young girl was trying to get out of the car.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., how drivers helped police put a stop to the dangerous situation.

