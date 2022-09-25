Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan

A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan.

According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.

The Trib reports that a woman told police in May that Giuffre got her account information and spent $4,555 of her money on the Lucky Land gambling website, according to the criminal complaint.

Lucky Land features online slot machines.

The Trib reports that the woman also told police that Giuffre used her bank account to open a line of credit, borrowing $2,029.

The woman reportedly told police that she didn’t know why she was getting bills from the bank where the loan was taken out and paid $664 to avoid penalties.

The woman also told police she’s on a fixed income and the money she paid to the bank cut into her budget for food, rent and other expenses.

Giuffre has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 13.

