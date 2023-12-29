Local woman joins “Saved by the Belt” Club

A West Carrollton resident has joined the “Save by the Belt” Club, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Carole Logan joined the club after using a seat belt subsequently saved her from life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

On Nov. 18 Logan was involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 741 in Miami Township.

The crash occurred when a 32-year-old male didn’t yield to traffic while exiting a private drive, causing Logan to hit him head-on, according to a crash report.

Logan's vehicle after the crash.

Both Logan and the male were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. The male was cited for right of way on a public highway, according to the report.

OSHP Dayton Post Lieutenant Dallas Root presented Logan with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate, signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and OSHP Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones.

“Carole is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts. Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time,” Root said.

In 2022, 527 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a seat belt was available but not used, the spokesperson said.

For more information on seat belts, visit OSHP’s Safety Belt Dashboard.

The Department of Public Safety and OSHP teamed up to create the club to further educate Ohioans on the importance of seat belt use and recognize people who have benefitted from their decision to wear a seat belt.