Local woman now missing for a month

Feb. 14—GREENSBORO — Police are again asking the public for help in the disappearance of a High Point woman a month ago in east Greensboro.

Marissa Carmichael, 25, was last seen Jan. 14 at an Exxon gas station in the 800 block of E. Market Street, where she called 911 about 3:40 a.m., saying she had been robbed.

"I don't know where I am in Greensboro," Carmichael told emergency dispatchers in the 911 call. "I just got all my stuff thrown out the car. He took off with my phone and I have no clue where I'm at."

A police officer arrived shortly after 4:20 a.m., but Carmichael had left. Closed-circuit camera surveillance footage showed that Carmichael got into a vehicle that drove away, according to Greensboro police.

Investigators have since found and interviewed the driver of the vehicle, and police say the driver is considered a witness in the case.

Carmicheal was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow sneakers. She has a heart-shaped tattoo on her face and a butterfly tattoo near her eye, according to Greensboro-Guilford Crimestoppers.

Police ask that anyone with information call Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.