Local woman raising money for fallen police officer Sean Sluganski’s family

One woman said she purchased blue light bulbs to raise money for Chief Justin McIntire last month when he was killed in the line of duty, she was given too many, but now tells Channel 11 News unfortunately they’ve come in handy.

“Please God, not another police officer,” said Amanda Zenuh.

Zenuh lives near Brackenridge, PA, and said just last month her community lost their chief, so when she learned that another community was experiencing that same loss, she knew she had to help.

“When Chief McIntire unfortunately passed away, I had blue light bulbs. When I heard there was a shortage, I just stepped up, I was sold out in ten minutes,” Zenuh said.

Over the weekend and on Monday Zenuh set up shop selling the bulbs for a suggested donation of 5 dollars -- with the proceeds going directly to Officer Sean Sluganski’s family.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘Genuinely a good officer’: Friends remember fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Injured McKeesport Officer Chuck Thomas attends tribute to fallen Officer Sean Sluganski

She isn’t the only one chipping in -Lampert’s Deli has donated food and sold yard signs. Across the area the outpouring of love hits home.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Funeral arrangements announced for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski

“Senseless it should have never happened. I got a brother who is involved with crisis resolve he has to knock on doors every day and he doesn’t carry a gun or a weapon he could be in the same position,” said Ray McAraw, a resident and business owner in McKeesport.

McAraw who owns Ray’s Tree Service & Landscaping, has invited neighbors to watch Tuesday’s funeral procession at his lot on Walnut Street.

Outside of McKeesport two sisters-- 9-year-old Abigail and 6-year-old Madison from Pittsburgh have made it their mission to help…making and selling blue and black ribbons.

“I met him, and I looked at the picture of him even more and my eyes were tearing up,” said older sister, Abigail.

Story continues

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts