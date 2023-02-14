Local woman says her dog was stolen, is being held for nearly $4K ransom -- and police won’t help

A metro Atlanta woman said her dog was kidnapped and now, someone is holding the dog hostage and demanding nearly $4,000.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington talked to Crystal Harris, who said two guys stole her 7-year-old bulldog, Bella, from her home’s garage in the City of South Fulton.

Harris said she called the police and gave them pictures and video of the people involved, but they said there is not much they can do.

Harris said she posted on a puppy app that her dog had disappeared on Friday. Hours later, she got a call from a woman who said she had Bella and demanded cash.

