Local woman scammed out of hundreds for fake tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The countdown is on, and with just four weeks left until Taylor Swift arrives in Pittsburgh, Swifties are desperate to get a seat behind the gates.

One local woman is warning others after being scammed out of hundreds of dollars for fake tickets.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the warning this fan has for anyone trying to get tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Homeless man found stabbed to death, Pittsburgh police say Shell Cracker Plant in Beaver County will be in ‘shutdown mode’ for weeks to come Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges VIDEO: Victim identified, suspect named in fatal Neville Township shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts