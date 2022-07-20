Local woman scammed by person claiming to be actor Henry Cavill

A 56-year-old woman from Bentleyville fell victim to a person claiming online to be British actor Henry Cavill.

Cavill is known for his portrayal of the DC character Superman in several movies, including “Man of Steel,” and Charles Brandon in Showtime’s “The Tudors.”

Pennsylvania State Police said the victim engaged in an online relationship with this person over the course of 1 1/2 years and bought $250 worth of gift cards, thinking she was paying for a meet-and-greet event.

The person responsible for the scam has not yet been identified.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Law & Order’ crew member fatally shot on set in NYC Child flown to hospital after being attacked by stray cat in Washington County Greensburg police officer accused of domestic violence against girlfriend VIDEO: Rocks thrown through home windows in Swissvale; police asking for residents to check cameras DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts