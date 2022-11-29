Local woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

A local woman was sentenced in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February.

Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car.

Pittsburgh police officers were flagged down by two women who directed them to a man lying on the road around 11 p.m.

They told police he had been struck by a vehicle, which drove off. They provided a description of the vehicle and a “be on the lookout” alert was put out.

According to court documents, police found evidence on the scene, including a purse with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit card under the name of Ausha Brown.

Additionally, witnesses identified Brown through Facebook pictures and security video placed Brown at the scene in her black Ford Expedition SUV.

The man, identified as Von Washington, 31, of Pittsburgh, was taken to the hospital in critical condition by paramedics, where he later died.

Police were able to determine through text messages that Washington accused Brown of seeing other people.

According to our news partners at the Trib, Brown was ordered to serve eight to 16 years in prison for third-degree murder.

The Trib reports that Brown told the court that right before she ran Washington over, he had assaulted her.

The Trib also said that in court, Brown repeatedly apologized to Washington’s family, stating, “I’m not asking you to forgive me. I’m asking you to try to understand what happened that day. I was just trying to run from a domestic.”

Brown and Washington dated for around five weeks before she killed him, the Trib reports.

