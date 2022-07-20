Local women arrested in city I-68 stop, fentanyl seized

Jul. 20—CUMBERLAND — A Westernport woman and a Mineral County, West Virginia, woman were arrested on drug distribution and possession charges Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in the city on Interstate 68 made by Cumberland Police officers.

A search of the vehicle by a drug-detecting dog led to the discovery of a large amount of fentanyl inside the vehicle and arrests of the driver, Selena Amoruso, 33, of Westernport, and Dakotah Tanyon Corbin, 28, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), police said.

Amoruso and Corbin remained jailed Wednesday in the Allegany County Detention Center without bail at the direction of a district court commissioner, pending bond review by a judge.